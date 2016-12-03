Kazakh model demonstrates Dolce&Gabbana’s Alta Moda clothing
Bokisheva became the first Kazakh girl invited to the show of the world-famous designers.
“I thought it would be impossible to win the casting, because Dolce&Gabbana’s Director for Casting had arrived specially from Milano to select models in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hong Kong. My dream came true and I am incredibly happy that I am honored to demonstrate Dolce&Gabbana pieces. I am especially happy to be the first Kazakh girl to participate in this show,” she wrote in her Instagram.
By the way, this is the first time when Dolce&Gabbana brings its Alta Moda collection to the East and holds a show in Hong Kong.
#Repost @voguejapan 日本独占取材！ドルチェ＆ガッバーナよるアルタ モーダとアルタサルトリーアのショーがイタリア以外で初めて本日、香港で開催された。会場は香港のランドマークとも言えるペニンシュラホテルのメインロビー。1928年のホテルがオープンした当時の時代背景がデザイナーのドメニコ・ドルチェとステファノ・ ガッバーナによるこのコレクションの出発点になったという。羽根や華やかなヘアアクセサリーは20年代の中国へのオマージュ、そしてモデルは男女ともに全員中国人。クリスマスの時期にぴったりの華やかで楽しい雰囲気に仕上がったと二人は語ってくれた。 @dolcegabbana Alta Moda and Alta Sartoria collection was showed in Hong Kong, first time outside Italy. The show was held at one of the landmark of Hong Kong, at the Peninsula Hotel. This collection is inspired from 1920-30s of China, which also is when the hotel was open. #DGlovesHongKong #dolcegabbana #altamoda #altasartoria @dolcegabbana 首次带领Alta Moda和Alta Sartoria系列离开意大利，在东方明珠香港举办了一场高定秀。秀场地点选在尖沙咀地标半岛酒店。新系列以中国1920-30年代为灵感，也正是香港半岛酒店开业的时间，别具纪念意义。