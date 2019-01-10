Kazakh, Moldovan footballers to play a friendly

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national football team will play with Moldova this year, Kazinform reports.

Secretary General of the Kazakhstan Football Federation Azamat Aitkhozhin claims the KFF has already agreed the friendly match with Moldova's national football team. In his words, the KFF is eyeing friendly matches with our countries.



The official dates of the matches will be announced on KFF's official website later.



Kazakhstan's national football team will play this year's first official match on March 21 in Astana against Scotland as part of Euro 2020 play-off qualifiers. Kazakhstan is in one group with Belgium, Russia, Scotland, Cyprus and San Marino.