Kazakh movie wins prize in Turkey

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Poslednii Uchitel (The last teacher) short feature directed by Alen Rakhmetaliyev won the second place at the Dostluk Kısa Film Festival in Istanbul, Kazinform reports referring to KazakhFilm.

The short film depicts the story of a chemistry teacher of gentle nature. However, the teacher faced a moral dilemma when his son studying at the same school, has been abused.



"The Dostluk Kısa Film Festival is an international festival featuring works from Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, France, Italy, Belgium and Sweden. Even participation in the festival is the victory for me," Alen Rakhmetaliyev said.