TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:00, 21 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh movie wins top honors at Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival

    Photo credit: Enlik Tlesheva

    Full-feature film Dala Kaskyry (Steppe Wolf) directed by Kazakh film director Adilkhan Yerzhanov won the top honors at the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival, the Golden Raven Award, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival is one of the foremost genre European festivals held since 1983.

    Dala Kaskyry was shot in Almaty and Zhetysu regions in 2022. Premiered at the Category A Film Festival in Rotterdam it was awarded at the Reims Polar Film Festival in France. The film was made with the support of the National Cinema Support State Center with the participation of the Golden Man Media.

    Photo credit: screenshot from film

    It tells the story of Tamara, a native of a small town, who hired a former investigator to find her son disappeared during unrest.

    Kazakhstan Culture Cinematography
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
