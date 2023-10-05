EN
    10:25, 05 October 2023

    Kazakh movies nominated for Asian Pacific Screen Awards

    Photo: provisioncinema.ru

    Bratiya (Brothers) by Darkhan Tulegenov, Bauyryna sal by Askhat Kuchinchirekov and Qash (Run) by Aisultan Seiitov are nominated for the 16th edition of the Asian Pacific Screen Awards (APSA), Kazinform reports.

    Darkhan Tulegenov and Askhat Kuchinchirekov will vie for the top honors in the Best Film Director and Best Youth Feature Film nominations. The APSA winners will be announced on November 3 in Australia.

    The APSA is organized by the UNESCO, International Federation of the Association of Film Producers and Brisbane City Council.

    Bratiya (Brothers) by Darkhan Tulegenov, Bauyryna sal by Askhat Kuchinchirekov were made with the support of the state national cinema support centre.

