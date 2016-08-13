Kazakh MP suggests introducing land inventory in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Member of the Land Reform Commission and deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Artur Platonov suggested introducing land inventory in Kazakhstan.

He made such proposal at the regular session of the commission at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Astana on Saturday.



"The new echanism of land plots inventory is what we need. We should know what belongs to whom. It is also crucial to map out rules, regulations and normative acts to introduce it [land inventory]. It is obvious it will take months to do so. That is why I fully support the idea and proposal on the extension of the land moratorium for up to five years," MP Platonov said.