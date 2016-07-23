Kazakh MP visits residential complexes under construction in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Majilis deputy and member of the Nur Otan fraction Pavel Kazantsev visited a construction site of residential complexes in midro-district 19 in Ust-Kamenogorsk during a working trip to East Kazakhstan region.

One of the residential complexes built under the 2020 Affordable Housing State Program is to be commissioned this August.



Chief engineer of the contracting organization Ismail Aliyev assured the MP that all construction works are carried out in accordance with the schedule.



The same day Majilisman Kazantsev met with reps of the Association of Forest and Wood Processing Industry of Kazakhstan and was familiarized with day-to-day functioning of the association and the existing problems in its activity.



At the meeting, Pavel Kazantsev briefed those present on the process of implementation of the Plan of the Nation "100 specific steps", the state-of-the-nation address of President Nursultan Nazarbayev "Kazakhstan in the New Global reality: Growth, Reforms, Development" and the patriotic act "Mangilik Yel".