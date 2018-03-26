Kazakh MPs attend 138th IPU Assembly in Geneva

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani parliamentarians are in Geneva to attend the 138th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. The event is set to run until March 28, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Senate's press service.

The delegation includes senators Sergey Yershov and Yerik Sultanov and majilismen Bakhtiyar Maken and Irina Smirnova.



The Kazakhstani MPs participated in the General Debate of the Assembly on the theme Strengthening the global regime for migrants and refugees: the need for evidence-based policy solutions. The agenda of the sessions of the standing committees also focused on peace and international security, sustainable development, finance and trade.



On the sidelines of the 138th IPU Assembly, on March 25, Kazakhstani MPs held a meeting with their colleagues from Uzbekistan led by Akmal Saidov.



The sides noted presidents Nursultan Nazarbayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev's contribution to strengthening of strategic partnership of the two countries. Kazakhstani parliamentarians thanked Uzbekistan for active participation in the EXPO-2017 event in Astana and told their colleagues about the opportunities that will emerge with the opening of the Green Technologies Development Center and the Astana International Financial Center. Utmost attention was paid to the prospects of inter-parliamentary interaction and exchange of experience in the law-making sphere.