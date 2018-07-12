Kazakh MPs attended China's workshop

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Senators Dauren Adilbekov and Manap Kubenov took part in the workshop for deputies from Central Asian countries organized by the standing committee of the National People's Congress of China.

Reps of legislative bodies of Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan took part in the workshop, the Senate's press service reports. Those attending focused on foreign policy, cooperation of Central Asian nations, as well as modernization of state administration, trade and economic ties.



The Kazakh Senators also had talks with deputies of local representative bodies in Qingdao and Xian, visited a number of industrial, agro-industrial and educational facilities in Beijing, Shandong and Shaanxi provinces.