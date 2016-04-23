EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:46, 23 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh MPs join citywide clean-up in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputies of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, have taken part in the annual citywide clean-up ‘Clean city - happy city!' in Astana today.

    MPs planted some 200 trees along the Orynbor Street next to the Mangilik Yel monument, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the chamber.
    Deputies of all factions, including the Nur Otan, Ak zhol, Communist People's Party and the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, participated in the event.
    null
    null
    null
    null

    Tags:
    Astana Parliament Majilis Events Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!