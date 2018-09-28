Kazakh MPs mull over climate change in Brussels

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Gleb Shchegelskiy, Chairman of the Committee for Ecology and Nature Management of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, considers the fight against climate change to be of utmost importance for Kazakhstan. This was the core idea of the MP's speech during the discussion panel on the impact on climate change and environment on the security at the 10th Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership Meeting underway in Brussels, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Global warming affects the entire range of activities. We all realize that in addition to readjusting economy, we need to reconsider global security and ensure new realities and parameters," Shchegelskiy said.

"Kazakhstan, as a part of the world economy, follows global development trends and aims at the low-carbon development path on a long-term horizon," he said.

According to him, Kazakhstan's economy "is characterized by the prevalence of extractive industries and high energy intensity," remaining "environmentally dirty" because coal dominates in energy generation in the country.

At the same time, in his opinion, for Kazakhstan "it is important not only to follow the global trends but also to exclude potential mistakes in accomplishing the objectives of economic diversification in view of today's world challenges.".

"Taking into account these features, cooperation and interaction within the framework of Europe-Asia measures to combat climate change is extremely important for Kazakhstan that has acceded to and undertaken certain commitments under the Paris Agreement," Schegelskiy said.

The member of the Majilis underlined that "the climate change will have an impact on Kazakhstan's economy".



"The following sectors will be affected: energy industry based on conventional energy sources, agriculture in terms of productivity decline, water supply amidst water shortages, and civil protection because of the increase in the number of natural disasters," the deputy of the Majilis believes.

In the course of his speech, Gleb Shchegelskiy told about Kazakhstan's steps and strategic documents to mitigate and adapt to climate change in the country.

Earlier, Kazakh Senate deputy Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed, also participating in the forum, told his foreign counterparts about Kazakhstan's practices in tackling environmental challenges and preserving social harmony.

It is to be recalled that the 10th Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership Meeting with the participation of parliamentarians from 28 EU Member States, 18 countries of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Switzerland is taking place September 27-28 in Brussels.

Photo courtesy of kazpravda.kz