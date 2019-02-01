Kazakh MPs mull over expansion of cooperation with European Parliament

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The 16th Meeting of the Kazakhstan-European Union Parliamentary Cooperation Committee took place at the European Parliament on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent in Belgium reports.

The event was chaired by Mukhtar Yerman, Head of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security of the Majilis (the lower house of the Kazakh Parliament), and Iveta Grigule-Pēterse, Head of the European Parliament Delegation for Central Asia.

Mukhtar Yerman underlined that the development of inter-parliamentary dialogue is a crucial framework for the enhancement of relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

"The EU is Kazakhstan's biggest trade and economic partner, and our country is the key partner of the European Union in Central Asia, so I am sure that the development of relations with the European Parliament will be on the rise," he said.



In turn, Iveta Grigule-Pēterse informed that the consultations were held in an open and constructive atmosphere. Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU is distinguished by a high level of trust and the presence of serious potential for further expansion.



The members of the Majilis and the Senate, together with their European colleagues, elaborated on the situation in the European Union and Kazakhstan, the existing regional security challenges, the fight against terrorism and extremism, as well as counterdrug activities.



Among other things, the parliamentarians focused on migration issues, Kazakhstan's role in the restoration of peace in Afghanistan and Syria, economic and social reforms, energy, and human rights.

The European MPs showed interest in the prospects for cooperation between the countries of the Central Asian region, the fight against corruption in Kazakhstan, and the new EU Strategy for Central Asia.

The sides gave special consideration to the process of the ratification of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union. The new-generation document awaits approval by the parliaments of Cyprus, Italy, and the Netherlands.

Concluding the meeting, the MPs confirmed their firm readiness to continue cooperation and dialogue in the full range of existing issues. The next meeting of the Kazakhstan-EU Parliamentary Cooperation Committee will be held in 2020.