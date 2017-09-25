EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    16:43, 25 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh MPs on official visit to Uzbekistan

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani parliamentary delegation led by Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the Uzbek capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During the official visit, the delegation plans to hold meetings and negotiations on perspective areas of inter-parliamentary cooperation of the two nations. As part of the visit, members of the delegation will travel to the Uzbek city of Samarkand.

    Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is expected to receive the delegation.

