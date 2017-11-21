Kazakh MPs partake in Asian Parliamentary Assembly session in Istanbul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Members of the Kazakh Parliament are taking part in the 10th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Istanbul, Turkey, Kazinform reports.

In particular, Kazakhstan's delegation is represented by Secretary of the Committee on International Relations, Defense and Security of the Senate Darkhan Kaletayev, and Member of the Committee on Economic Policy, Innovative Development and Entrepreneurship Manap Kubenov.

The meeting is held from 21st to 24th November this year under the theme Sustaining Peace and Development in Asia.

It should be noted that it was Cambodia that hosted the 9th session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly in November 2016.