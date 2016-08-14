Kazakh MPs visit two objects under construction in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Deputies of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Aizada Kurmanova and Aigul Nurkina paid a visit to two objects built under the Nurly Zholy Program in Pavlodar region this week.

Works on one of the objects - the Tsentr-Vostok highway linking Astana with Ust-Kamenogorsk - at one of the sections were suspended. The subcontracting organization was unable to pay salary to builders due to lack of financing.



Deputy Director of the Pavlodar branch of KazAvtoZhol JSC Amantai Kassymkhanov assured the MPs that the problem will be solved in the nearest future and the construction works will resume.



Aizada Kurmanova and Aigul Nurkina also visited a kindergarten being under construction in the town of Aksu.



Rep of the subcontracting organization Grifon House Alibek Kuldzhanov told the deputies that the constructions works are ahead of schedule. In his words, the two-storey kindergarten will be commissioned by October 1.



It should be noted that 20 students were employed by the subcontracting organization during the summer break to work at the construction site. The MPs praised the organization for positive example of youth employment.