Kazakh musicians, dancers get ovation in New Delhi

BEIJING-NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani ensembles Dostyk Sazy and Akku and musicians of the Aktobe regional philharmonic hall named after Gaziza Zhubanova participated in the 8th International Dance and Music Festival in India, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.





The Kazakh talents performed on one of the most prestigious stages in New Delhi - Kamani Auditorium with the support of the Kazakh Embassy to the Republic of India. Attending the event were Indian statesmen, public figures, businessmen, reps of the Kazakhstan's Friends Society, diplomats, mass media, residents and guests of the Indian capital city.







The audience was stunned by Kazakh national dances and songs and gave it ovation.







Joint performance of musicians, singers and dancers of all Kazakh ensembles at the festival demonstrating the unity of Kazakh national instruments and dances was the highlight of the evening.



