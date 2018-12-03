Kazakh musicians give concert in India

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - Kazakh composer, Honoured Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tolegen Mukhamejanov, well-known Kazakh opera singer Nurzhamal Ussenbayeva, as well as leading soloist of Astana Opera Theatre Sundet Baigozhin performed in New Delhi to celebrate the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The evening, organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan to India, was held on December 1 in the framework of the state program "Rukhani Janghyru".





In a welcoming speech, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India Bulat Sarsenbayev informed the audience of the exceptional role of the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev in the establishment of an independent Kazakhstan, spoke about the contribution of the President's international initiatives to strengthening international peace and security. The Ambassador acquainted participants with the State of the Nation Address of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev "Growing welfare of Kazakh citizens: Increase in income and quality of life" and presented a brochure with the text of the Message in Hindi and English languages. He also spoke about the main areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and India, outlined the areas of perspective cooperation between the two countries.

The guests of the evening enjoyed the pleasant sound of author melodies of the master Tolegen Mukhamejanov, known in the world under the pseudonym "Jean Luna".





The number of masterpieces of world opera and Kazakh folklore was performed by Nurzhamal Ussenbayeva and Sundet Baigozhin. Listeners were delighted to hear such songs as "II bacio" (Kiss) by Luigi Arditi, the Kazakh folk song "Alqonyr", "Kozimnin qarasy" etc.

Nurzhamal and Sundet performed together Giuseppe Verdi's opera "Brindisi", as well as Sundet's performance of "My Way" by the legendary Frank Sinatra, received a standing ovation of the audience.

The festive atmosphere of the event was complemented by the dishes of national Kazakh cuisine offered to the guests.



