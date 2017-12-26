EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:44, 26 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh musicians of TURKSOY Anadolu orchestra perform in Turkey

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The TURKSOY Anadolu Symphony Orchestra, created in 2017 through cooperation between the International Organization of Turkic Culture and the Anadolu University (Eskişehir), gave its first concert in Eskişehir, Turkey.

    According to the press service of TURKSOY, the TURKSOY Anadolu Symphony Orchestra, which includes young talents from the TURKSOY Youth Chamber Orchestra and the musicians of the Anadolu University Symphony Orchestra, performed in Eskişehir.

    The orchestra, which united musicians from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey, gave a special New Year concert at the Opera Hall of the Anadolu University's Atatürk Culture and Art Center on December 25, 2017.
    null

    The audience applauded the orchestra led by the Kazakh conductor Aidar Torybayev and the laureate of international contests Nazym Sagintay (soprano, Astana Opera, Kazakhstan). The concert program included pieces of world classics, as well as music by the composers of the Turkic world. The audience gave a standing ovation after the performance of the Suite for the Nevit Kodalli Orchestra, the song Bulbul (Nightingale) by the Kazakh composer Latif Hamidi, Muzaffer Sarısözen's well-known song Katibim in the version of Mustafa Mehmandarov, a young Azerbaijani composer.

    The Youth Chamber Orchestra, the Youth Choir, and the Orchestra of Folk Instruments, which were organized by TURKSOY in previous years, have already become successful international groups and their performances delight music lovers in many countries.
    null

    After his first performance in Eskişehir, the TURKSOY Anadolu Symphony Orchestra will go on tour to Spain: Torello (Barcelona), Granada, La Cueta, Yecla (Murcia), and Segovia. The tour will last from December 29, 2017, to January 9, 2018.

     

     

    Tags:
    Culture Kazakhstan and Turkey Rukhani Janghyru
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!