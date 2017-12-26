Kazakh musicians of TURKSOY Anadolu orchestra perform in Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The TURKSOY Anadolu Symphony Orchestra, created in 2017 through cooperation between the International Organization of Turkic Culture and the Anadolu University (Eskişehir), gave its first concert in Eskişehir, Turkey.

According to the press service of TURKSOY, the TURKSOY Anadolu Symphony Orchestra, which includes young talents from the TURKSOY Youth Chamber Orchestra and the musicians of the Anadolu University Symphony Orchestra, performed in Eskişehir.

The orchestra, which united musicians from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey, gave a special New Year concert at the Opera Hall of the Anadolu University's Atatürk Culture and Art Center on December 25, 2017.



The audience applauded the orchestra led by the Kazakh conductor Aidar Torybayev and the laureate of international contests Nazym Sagintay (soprano, Astana Opera, Kazakhstan). The concert program included pieces of world classics, as well as music by the composers of the Turkic world. The audience gave a standing ovation after the performance of the Suite for the Nevit Kodalli Orchestra, the song Bulbul (Nightingale) by the Kazakh composer Latif Hamidi, Muzaffer Sarısözen's well-known song Katibim in the version of Mustafa Mehmandarov, a young Azerbaijani composer.

The Youth Chamber Orchestra, the Youth Choir, and the Orchestra of Folk Instruments, which were organized by TURKSOY in previous years, have already become successful international groups and their performances delight music lovers in many countries.



After his first performance in Eskişehir, the TURKSOY Anadolu Symphony Orchestra will go on tour to Spain: Torello (Barcelona), Granada, La Cueta, Yecla (Murcia), and Segovia. The tour will last from December 29, 2017, to January 9, 2018.