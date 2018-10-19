Kazakh mythology based single to be released in UK

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Galya Bisengalieva, a prominent Kazakh violinist, recorded her debut musical composition in an album jointly with British musicians, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The world premiere of the single "Tulpar" will take place on October 19. It is the first work by Galya Bisengalieva.

Being nostalgic about her homeland, Galya reaches out to ethnic mythology. For her, the image of a winged horse, Tulpar, becomes a binding thread between her past, present, and future. Having the spirit of freedom, independence, Galya cherishes memories of her childhood in motherland. Galya put all these concepts into her work. Working and living for a long time in the UK, the Kazakh violinist does not forget about her roots and gladly uncovers the traditions and culture of her native country to a European listener.



"Tulpar" is included in the album titled "EP ONE" (Extended Play) that combines the harmonious interaction between a solo violin and electronic music. Three tracks were created by young gifted female composers.



The first composition titled "tùs" (the beginning, origin) was created by the Scottish musician Claire M Singer. The second one, Tulpar, is the experimental debut by Galya Bisengalieva, and the third one, Oparin, was made by French composer Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch.



The presentation of the album is scheduled for November 30. The recording of "EP ONE" took place at Spitfire Audio in London.



Galya Bisengalieva is a laureate of international contests, a graduate of the Royal Academy of Music in London. Last year, the violinist received the Associate of the Royal Academy of Music Award.

Galya's parents are professional musicians. Her father is an eminent Kazakh violinist Sagadat Bisengaliev (the elder brother of violin virtuoso Marat Bisengaliev), who tragically died in 1989.

Galya began violin classes at the Bayseitova National Specialized Musical School for Gifted Children when she was 5. At the age of 12, she won a grant from the Royal Academy of Music.



She is presently among the world's top sought-after young musicians and leads the London Contemporary Orchestra.

Galya Bisengalieva performs in solo projects, concerts all over Europe, the U.S., India, Turkey, and Brazil. She successfully made her debut at Teatro Colón (Buenos Aires), where she received the Revelación award from the Argentine Music Critics Association.