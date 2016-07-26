Kazakh National Bank explains reasons of tenge rate fall

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Recent decrease in world oil prices and Russian ruble rates provoked fall of Kazakhstani national currency, tenge, according to Deputy Director of the National Bank's Monetary Operations Department Adil Mukhamedzhanov, the bank reported on July 26, trend.az reports.

Moreover tenge rate has been influenced by some internal factors, such as expectations of market participants, the movement of budgetary funds, tax payment periods and de-dollarization in the past few months, Muhamedzhanov said.



The exchange rate dropped to 351 tenges for one US dollar at the 26 July afternoon trading session at Kazakhstan's Stock Exchange compared to 344 tenges at 25 afternoon trading session.



Kazakh media reported that tenge rate at exchange offices in Kazakh cities of Astana and Almaty fell to 360 tenge/$1.



Source: Trend