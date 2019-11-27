Kazakh National Bank issues collector’s coins

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – On November 27 the National Bank has issued collector’s coins «Quraq kórpe» (from the Kazakh language «Kazakh national patchwork blanket») part of series of coins «The Steppe Treasures» with the par value 500 tenge made of silver and collector’s coins «Kόbelek. Lasiommata maera» (from the Kazakh language «The Butterfly. Lasiommata maera») part of series of coins «Flora and Fauna of Kazakhstan» with the par value 200 and 100 tenge made of German silver, the press service of the NB reported.

The word Qurak comes from the Kazakh verb –quaru - which means «to combine». Kazakh Qurak – is a technique of sewing together pieces of fabrics or of creating a textile mosaic in which fabrics of different colors, sizes are selected by color of/and type and sewed together forming a composition. Qurak korpe is a patchwork blanket sewn using a variety of different-colored pieces of fabrics. The Qurak korpe is one of the types of blankets which must be part of a bride’s dowry.

«Quraq kórpe» coins are made of silver with the application of color printing technology. The mintage is 1500 coins.

«Kόbelek. Lasiommata maera». The species is common in the mo9untains of Kazakhstan, Minor, Central and Middle Asia, continental Europe, the Urals, south western Siberia and the Himalayas. The coins are made of German silver with the application of interference opalescent image.

Silver coins are issued in souvenir packaging and are supplied with the quality certificate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan in Kazakh, English and Russian languages.

German silver «proof-like» coins are issued in souvenir packaging. «Brilliant uncirculated» German coins are issued in special graphic packaging.