Kazakh national bank tells about gold bars trade

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A representative of the National Bank of Kazakhstan told Kazinform correspondent about the gold ingots sold to the population for the first month of the trade program.

"A little time has passed since the gold bullion sales started, so it's too early to talk about the dynamics. However, we see a certain interest shown by the population, as they are sending requests to the National Bank via the mobile application, media requests and phone calls. Gold in the shape of an ingot is well perceived, it is a simple and understandable tool of savings. Moreover, it can be gradually accumulated for a long time as a reliable saving instrument, and what is very important, people can now sell it back to a second-tier bank," Alexander Terentyev, Head of the Department for Consumer Rights Protection in Financial Services and External Communications of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

According to the financial regulator, 10 g and 20 g ingots are the most popular among the population.

"The National Bank has already sold 16.5 kg of gold, or 682 ingots, to second-tier banks. People can purchase these ingots in the outlets of the participating banks. For information about ingot sales by banks, it is necessary to request the second-tier banks. At the moment, these are Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan and Eurasian Bank," Alexander Terentyev said.

Other second-tier banks have not yet joined the program, although they carry on negotiating for their participation in the gold bullion program.

Recall, on May 31, the National Bank of Kazakhstan launched the program for selling and buying weighted ingots of refined gold aimed at the population. Through second-tier banks the population can purchase gold bars, weighing 10, 20, 50 and 100 grams, produced by the Kazakh Mint.