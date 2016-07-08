Kazakh National Choreography Academy to open doors in Astana in Sept

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh National Choreography Academy will open its doors on September 1 in Astana.

Three out of four campus buildings have already been commissioned. The main building of the academy will be put into commission in November. Presently, builders are putting the finishing touches to its interior.



1,580 children went through rigorous competition on May 20 - June 8 and only 200 students were accepted to Grades 1-5 of the academy.



According to director of the academy Gaukhar Aldambergenova, the selection panel paid special attention to talented children from vulnerable families and orphanages.



"We are planning to accept 200 children to primary school and 318 - to secondary school. 118 students will pursue their Bachelor's degree at the academy as well," she added.



