Kazakh national clothing on display in Yerevan

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh national clothing was displayed at the 4th Yerevan Taraz Fest 2018 in Yerevan, Kazinform reports.





The Yerevan Taraz Fest, the annual Armenian festival of national costume taraz, was held in the Armenian capital. National costumes of other nationalities residing in Armenia - Russians, Ukrainian, Poles, and Germans - were showcased too.



Kazakh national costumes were traditionally put on display at the pavilion of the Kazakh Embassy in Armenia. Guests of the festival got a chance not only to see, but to try on the national costumes and taste delicacies of Kazakh cuisine.



