EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:58, 24 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh national dresses by young designer to be on display at int'l festival

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The disability rehabilitation center Logos-Karaganda leads the social project for holding events to support talented youth through awarding grants covering young adults as well as underprivileged ones to promote them at international contests and festivals, Kazinform reports.

    Grant holders talented in music, choreography, theatre, cinema, circus arts, literature, fine art, architecture, and design can participate in international or national contests and festivals.

    One of the grant holders is young and gifted designer Gulnaz Andabayeva who is preparing to put Kazakh national dresses saukele and wedding dresses for modern women on display at the ethnic fashion international festival to take place in St.Petersburg, Russia.

    Gulnaz says she can barely contain her happiness because the grant will give her the support she needed to represent Kazakhstan’s national apparel at the international level. Thanks to the grant, Gulnaz and many other talented youngsters from Kazakhstan can untap their potential and make a case for themselves.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!