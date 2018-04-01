Kazakh national dresses shown in Belgium

ANTWERP. KAZINFORM - Representatives of Kazakh diasporas from all corners of Europe celebrated Nauryz Holiday in Belgium's Antwerp this Saturday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakh folk songs and dombra instrumental compositions were performed at the festival organized by "Shanyrak" Society of Belgium's Kazakhs.

Besides, "Young Alliance of Kazakhstan's Friends in France" ensemble presented graceful dances.



Within the framework of the event, designers from Kazakhstan demonstrated contemporary-style Kazakh national women's clothes, as well as traditional ornaments.

According to Chairperson of "Shanyrak" Society Akmaral Amerkulova, the main reason for that Nauryz festival event is to preserve the spiritual and cultural ties of the Kazakhs living in Europe.



"Our goal was to gather the Kazakhs of Europe, and to foster the respect for their traditions, mother tongue, and origins in the younger generation," Amerkulova said.

Over 350 people, who attended the event, could taste national dishes.



The guests who came from all over Europe plan to celebrate Nauryz for three days.