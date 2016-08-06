EN
    12:56, 06 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh national extradited from Thailand

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Prosecutor General's Office and the State Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan together with the Kazakh Embassy in Thailand extradited on Friday a national of Kazakhstan for criminal prosecution.

    36-year-old Marat Zhupkaziyev was wanted by the Department of State Revenue of South Kazakhstan region for committing economic crimes. He is accused of creating a number of pseudo-enterprises as part of an organized group and assisting in tax evasion, which caused a large damage to the state to the amount of over 4bn tenge.

    Zhupkaziyev was placed into a pre-trial detention facility of Almaty city, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakhstan Prosecutor General's Office.

