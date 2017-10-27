Kazakh national futsal team to play against Brazil

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's National Futsal Team has been invited to an international tournament in Iran, according to KazFootball.kz .

The tournament will be held in Isfahan, Iran, on December 4-6, 2017. The Iranian Football Federation, which organizes the tournament, invited the national teams of Argentina (the current world champions), Russia (the World Cup silver medalist), and Kazakhstan (the European Championship bronze medalist) to the tournament. Iran's team are the defending champions of Asia and the World Cup bronze medalists.

Due to a busy schedule, the Argentina national futsal team failed to confirm the participation. Instead, the organizers invited the Brazilian team.

Recall that this tournament is one of the preparation stages for the final part of the Futsal Euro 2018 that will be hosted by Slovenia from 30th January to 10th February 2018.