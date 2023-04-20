Kazakh national injured in shooting in Istanbul - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A national of Kazakhstan accidentally became a victim of a shooting in Istanbul, Türkiye, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Ministry’s Official Spokesperson Aibek Smadyarov, the man called the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul and said he was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Consul responded immediately and brought the man to a local hospital.

«After a medical examination, he is awaiting a bullet removal surgery. His condition is stable. His wife is with him there in Istanbul. According to preliminary data, he became an accidental victim of a shootout between local citizens. He was walking home and when he was entering the entrance hall, one of the bullets hit him. Police are investigating the details of the incident,» Aibek Smadyarov said.