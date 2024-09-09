Kazakh National Museum to open exhibition dedicated to singer Dimash Qudaibergen

The National Museum of Kazakhstan will host an exhibition dedicated to people’s artist of Kazakhstan, composer and multi-instrumentalist Dimash Qudaibergen under the title “Dimash: Conquering the World” with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information, set to open at 3:00 PM on September 12, 2024, Dimashnews.com reports.

The exhibition “Dimash: Conquering the World” aims to create a unique cultural space to showcase the artistic journey and achievements of the nation’s favorite, Dimash Kudaibergen, as part of his solo concert in Astana.

The exhibition will feature items that allow visitors to connect with personal moments that have shaped his unique sound, embodying the essence of the Kazakh soul, as well as gifts from notable figures and numerous fans.

The exhibition is divided into the following sections, each related to one another by content:

“Sources of Inspiration” – objects (photographs, individual items) reflecting the artist’s biography, environment, childhood and creative journey;

“Path to Glory” – diplomas and awards from professional education, national and international competitions, etc;

“Fan Love” – gifts received from the artist’s fans.

“Herald of National Culture” – items related to Dimash that promote national culture and brand recognition on the global stage (such as traditional musical instruments, national costumes, printed materials, etc.).

The exhibition will be open until October 6.