Kazakh national music concert to be given at Astana Opera House

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - An intriguing concert, Uiyktap Zhatkan Zhurekti An Oyatar, will be offered to listeners at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall on July 12, the opera house's press office informs.

A rich and varied program of Kazakh music masterpieces will be presented by a brilliant soprano singer, the opera house's Principal Soloist, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, Zhupar Gabdullina and a well-known baritone, Honoured Artist of Kazakhstan, Shakhimardan Abilov.

The musical evening will also feature Honoured Artist of Kazakhstan Makpal Bekmagambetova (violin), Askar Mukanov (cello), Raushan Beskembirova (piano).

Residents and guests of the capital will be pleased with the performance of the beloved folk songs Yapyrai, Bіr Bidai Arpa, Shapibayau, Tileukabak, Eki Zhiren, Ak Kurai, Bayanaul, Surzhekei, songs by sal-seri, national classical masterpieces such as Akan Seri's Syrymbet, Segіz Seri's Karghash, Madi Bapiuly's Karakesek, Yestai's Kusni-Korlan, Zhayau Musa's Aksisa, Abai Kunanbayev's Kozіmnіn Karasy, Zilkara Baitokauly's Zhiyrma Bes.

Instrumental works by outstanding Kazakh composers will be performed, for example, Mukan Tolebayev's Poem for violin, Kenzhebek Kumisbekov's Poem for cello, Alibi Mambetov's Trio - Elegy (1-2 movements).

Vocal skills, beauty, and power of voice, bright acting talent of sought-after opera singer Zhupar Gabdullina are widely known to the audience in many countries. Most recently, the Principal Soloist performed with great success in Turkey at the opening of the anniversary 10th International Istanbul Festival of Opera and Ballet, where she presented the title role of Turandot in Giacomo Puccini's eponymous opera. There was not a single empty seat in the concert hall Zorlu PSM Studio, designed for 2500 viewers. Turkish viewers gave a standing ovation to the Kazakh artist.

In anticipation of the evening in the Chamber Hall, Zhupar Gabdullina noted that she is very happy to participate in this concert because the vocalist loves to sing chamber music.

"This evening I will be doubly pleased to go on the Chamber Hall stage, since my teacher, Shakhimardan Abilov, in whose class I studied in the post-graduate school of Kurmangazy Conservatory, takes part in the concert. I am very glad that Shakhimardan Kaidarovich will perform in our opera house, he is recognized as an excellent performer of folk songs, works of our national composers, which he has sung not only in Kazakhstan but also at solo concerts in Europe and Japan," Zhupar Gabdullina said.

"We will present to the audience the musical art of the Kazakh people, the works of sal-seri - steppe artists, composers who themselves wrote and performed their works, played instruments such as syrnai, dombra, and participated in aitys. I am proud that our ancestors, inspired by the endless expanses of our native land, created such beautiful songs that from the olden times have been verbally passed down from generation to generation. I will present the popular songs Segіz Serі's Alkonyr, Abai's Kozіmnіn Karasy, Kazakh folk songs Karagymai, Saulem-ai. Some of them require not only extraordinary beauty and strength of voice, rich timbre colors but also a vibrant performing manner, a wide range of almost 2 octaves, like a classical aria. It is important that the younger generation be able to often listen to the masterpieces of our steppe composers, as well as unknown folk authors," the Principal Soloist shared.