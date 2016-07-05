Kazakh National Olympic Committee asks athletes to take doping problem seriously

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan Timur Kulibayev and Minister of Culture and Sports Arystanbek Mukhamediuly met with the Kazakh national Olympic team that will participate in the upcoming 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Kazinform has learnt from the NOC's press service.

At the meeting, heads of the national sports federations and coaches informed of the preparations for the Rio Olympics. Head coach of the Kazakhstan national boxing team Myrzagali Aitzhanov and head coach of the Kazakhstan national women's wrestling team Kairat Sagadiyev talked about grueling training sessions of Kazakhstani athletes.



It was noted that the final roster of the Kazakhstan national wrestling team will be revealed later. In order to avoid doping problems and protect the image of Kazakhstani sport it was decided to conduct a doping testing of all weightlifters from the final roster. Blood samples will be sent to a WADA accredited laboratory abroad before the weightlifting team will jet off to Rio de Janeiro. If a weightlifter fails the drug test, he or she will be strictly punished at the national level.



The President of the National Olympic Committee asked the athletes and coaches to take the preparations for the Rio Olympics and the problem of doping seriously referring to recent doping scandal with four Kazakhstani weightlifters.



"I ask you to take it seriously. Kazakhstan fully supports the IOC and WADA zero-tolerance policy on doping and is for clean sport. I wish you all clean victory!," Timur Kulibayev said in conclusion.



The 2016 Summer Olympic Games will run in Rio de Janeiro from August 5-21, 2016. Kazakhstan has earned 103 Olympic licenses so far.



