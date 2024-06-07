Kazakh national sport Tenge ilu presented in Türkiye

Kazakhstani athletes from the Republican Federations Audaryspak and Tenge ilu are to compete at the 6th Ethnosport Culture Festival in Istanbul, Türkiye, set to run through June 9, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Up to 1,000 athletes and representatives of cultures from over 20 countries take part in the Festival. The four-day event includes competitions in national sports, applied art exhibitions, national dishes as well as national musical performances.

Photo: Kazinform

The yurt of the 5th World Nomad Games to learn about the upcoming Games set to take place in Astana this fall was set up for the Festival’s guests.

Kazakh wrestlers on horseback Birzhan Kosaliyev and Syrym Izbassarov competed during the first day of the event. Both athletes are multi-time champions of Kazakhstan and Asia as well as the winners of the 2nd World Nomad Games. Besides, the members of the Kazakhstani team Nariman Assimzhan and Azat Tulkibai presented the national sport Tenge ilu in Türkiye.

Photo: Kazinform

During the Festival, President of the World Ethnosport Confederation Necmeddin Bilal Erdoğan held meetings with the heads of the national sports federations.