Kazakh national team 100% ready for 3rd World Nomad Games

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - A farewell ceremony for Kazakhstan's national team which is going to compete in the 3rd World Nomad Games has been held at the Taraz Arena Sports Complex in Taraz today, Kazinform reports.

Attending the event were sports officials of the region, well-known Kazakhstani athlete Akzhurek Tanatarov as well as members of the Kazakhstan's national team.



According to Bekbolat Baizhanov, Chairman of the Committee for Sports and Physical Culture Affairs, the team is 100% ready for the World Nomad Games.



The 3rd World Nomad Games will take place in Cholpon-Ata in the Kyrgyz Republic from 2 to 8 September, 2018. Some 3,000 participants from 80 countries will compete in 37 national sports.



Kazakhstan will be represented by 200 athletes who will vie for medals in 30 national sports.



During the 1st World Nomad Games Team Kazakhstan hauled 28 medals, including 11 gold, 9 silver and 8 bronze, and was ranked 2nd in the overall medal standing.



In the 2nd World Nomad Games Kazakh athletes collected 39 medals, including 13 gold, 13 silver and 13 bronze, taking our team to the 3rd place in the medal tally.



