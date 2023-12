Kazakh national team to participate in int’l taekwondo tournament

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national taekwondo team is set to participate in the international tournament scheduled to take place in Moscow (Russia), Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Russia will host the international ranking tournament Russian Open 2021 in G-1 category in which Kazakhstani taekwondo practitioners will take part.

Team Kazakhstan will be represented by 14 taekwondo practitioners, including Samat Temirkhan (54kg weight class), Samirkhon Abubakirov (58kg weight class), Shamsat Duissenov (58kg weight class), Eldos Isaak (63kg weight class), Adilet Bazarbayev (63kg weight class), Yerasyl Arapbai (68kg weight class), Yerasyl Kairbek (68kg weight class), Eldar Birimbai (68kg weight class), Beibars Dzhakyp (74kg weight class), Nurlan Myrzabayev (80kg weight class), Nurkanat Kozhakhmet (80kg weight class), Rakhim Adilkhanov (87kg weight class), Smail Duisebai (87kg weight class) and Ruslan Zhaparov (+87kg weight class).