Kazakh National Tourism Awards trophy unveiled

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Tourism National Company has unveiled the trophy of the National Tourism Awards, Kazinform reports.

"Such prizes are awarded the worldwide. Such competitions are held in order to choose the best in the pshere of toursim and to enhance the industry's stature at large," Rashid Kuzembayev, the company's head, told at the statuette's presentation.



According to him, there are 17 official nominations.



The list of the winners will be made public on December 8, 2018.