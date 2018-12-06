EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:26, 06 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh National Tourism Awards trophy unveiled

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Tourism National Company has unveiled the trophy of the National Tourism Awards, Kazinform reports. 

    "Such prizes are awarded the worldwide. Such competitions are held in order to choose the best in the pshere of toursim and to enhance the industry's stature at large," Rashid Kuzembayev, the company's head, told at the statuette's presentation.

    According to him, there are 17 official nominations.null

    The list of the winners will be made public on December 8, 2018.

    Tags:
    Tourism Kazakhstan Astana Events Tourism and Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!