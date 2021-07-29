Kazakh National Weather Forecaster predicts increases in temperature in next 3 days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for July 23-31, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, the greater part of the country is to see thunderstorms due to the weather fronts. Heavy rain is predicted for the east on July 30-31, and southeast on July 31. Only the southwest and south are to see warm weather with no precipitation.

Temperature is to rise up to 25-41 degrees Celsius in the west and northwest, 23-33 degrees Celsius in the north and east, and 25-37 in the center during the day.