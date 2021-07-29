EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:26, 29 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh National Weather Forecaster predicts increases in temperature in next 3 days

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for July 23-31, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, the greater part of the country is to see thunderstorms due to the weather fronts. Heavy rain is predicted for the east on July 30-31, and southeast on July 31. Only the southwest and south are to see warm weather with no precipitation.

    Temperature is to rise up to 25-41 degrees Celsius in the west and northwest, 23-33 degrees Celsius in the north and east, and 25-37 in the center during the day.


    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!