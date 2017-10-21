EN
    Kazakh national weightlifting team's suspensions takes effect

    BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM The one-year suspensions of the nine IWF Members Federations (MFs) found to have had three or more anti-doping rule violations (ADRVs) during the retesting of samples taken at 2008 Beijing and 2012 London, officially took effect on October 20, the International Weightlifting Federation's press service reports.

    Other suspended teams are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Moldova, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine. Almost all of them, along with Kazakhstan, occupy leading positions in the world of weightlifting.

    As previously reported, in November 2016, the International Olympic Committee deprived Kazakh weightlifter Ilya Ilyin of two Olympic gold medals that he had won in 2008 and 2012 after banned substances were found in his doping tests.

    The Committee also stripped of Olympic medals and suspended Svetlana Podobedova, Zulfiya Chinshanlo and Maiya Maneza.

     

