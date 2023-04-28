Kazakh Nauatbek clinches gold at IBSA Judo Asian Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Paralympic judoka Akmaral Nauatbek secured the country’s first medal in the women’s J2-48 kg final bout at the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Judo Asian Championships underway in Asana, Kazinform learnt from the Para Judo Federation’s press service.

Lobar Hurromova of Uzbekistan won first place, while India’s Kokila and Yui Fujiwara of Japan shared third place.

The IBSA Judo Asian Championships will be held until April 30.