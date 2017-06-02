Kazakh naval ensign raised on a new minesweeper

AKTAU. KAZINFORM The national ensign was raised on the new Alatau minesweeper in Aktau seaport, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The solemn ceremony was attended by the Commander-in-Chief of Kazakh Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Zhandarbek Zhanzakov and Mangistau region's mayor Yeraly Tugzhanov. Vice Admiral Zhanzakov handed the flag to the ship's commander Lieutenant-Commander Murat Baimukhanov.



The minesweeping Alatau is designed to provide anti-mine protection of ships and vessels the coastal area of the Caspian Sea.

According to Zhandarbek Zhanzakov, Alatau has a fiberglass unibody made in a matrix using vacuum infusion. He noted that Alatau is a full-fledged minesweeper that has the modern mine-detection equipment.

In turn, Mr. Tugzhanov congratulated the crew of Alatau on receiving the ensign.