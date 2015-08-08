Kazakh Navy crew is 2nd in «Caspian Sea -2015» military drill (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first results of the "Caspian Sea - 2015" navy competition have been announced today, Kazakh Defense ministry informs.

The crew of Sary Arka missile artillery ship became the second following the first military shooting. Russian navy saylors left our team behind by a slender majority on their Grad Sviayzhsk ship. The third prize was won by the crew of G-124 ship belonging to Azerbaijan Navy.

The military drill on the Caspian Sea continues, Our crew has time to earn additional scores in other rounds and lead the competition.