Kazakh navy warships to attend the sea biathlon (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, two rocket-artillery ships "Oral" and "Saryarka" will be released into the Caspian Sea.

They will sail directly to the Russian Caspian Sea to participate in the First International Competition "The Caspian Sea - 2015". The crews of the warships start their journey in the evening. The ships will overcome 160 nautical miles to reach the Russian coast of the Caspian Sea in the port city of Makhachkala, the press service of the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan reported. The international competition "The Caspian Sea - 2015" is the first competition of the Naval Forces of the Caspian countries. Kazakhstan is represented by crews of the two rocket-artillery ships "Oral" and "Saryarka" and Marine Brigade. Marine biathlon consists of three stages. The first is called "The Caspian derby". On this stage military units of Marine Corps will have to quickly pass the specified route and successfully hit targets in the sea and on shore. The second stage is called "The Caspian Cup". And the third stage is named "The sports stage". It is aimed at determining the level of physical training of military personnel.