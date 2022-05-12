Kazakh Nazym Kyzaibay loses at the start of IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Nazym Kyzaibay has had a bad start at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey today, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

Columbian Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria defeated Kyzaibay in the Women’s 50kg weight class fight 3:2 by the split decision of judges.

Kazakhstani Dina Zholaman and Rimma Volossenko are expected to fight against Spaniard Maria Madueno Conde in the Women’s 54kg bout and British Shona Whitwell in the Women’s 60kg weight category later today, respectively.

One more representative of Kazakhstan at the tournament Dariga Shakimova will take on Uzbek Navbakhor Khamidova in the Women’s 66kg weight class.