07:12, 07 August 2024 | GMT +6
Kazakh Nazym Kyzaibay pockets boxing bronze at Olympic Games
Kazakh female boxer Nazym Kyzaibay won a bronze medal at the ongoing Summer Olympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
In the semifinals she lost to world champion Wu Yu of China by points 4-1.
It was the first Olympic Games for the 30-year-old Nazym Kyzaibay.
Nazym Kyzaibay was born on September 14, 1993. She is a seven-time champion of Kazakhstan and two-time world champion.
As earlier reported, on her route to the Olympic medal she beat Italy’s Giordana Sorrentino in the women’s 50kg Round of 32, Brazil's Caroline de Almeida in the Round of 16, and defeated Lorena Valencia of Colombia 3-2 in the quarterfinals.