EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:24, 24 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Nedovyesov strolls into Capital Cup semis in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Astana Challenger ‘Capital Cup' with the prize fund of $50,000 is currently underway in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The 4th-seeded Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan eased into the semifinal of the tournament after beating Indian Prajnesh Gunneswaran in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

    Another representative of Kazakhstan Dmitry Popko was eliminated from the tournament by top seed Yoshihito Nishioka from Japan 2-6, 4-6.

    Nedovyesov is set to take on the Japanese in the semis.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Astana Sport Events Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!