Kazakh Nedovyesov strolls into Capital Cup semis in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Astana Challenger ‘Capital Cup' with the prize fund of $50,000 is currently underway in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 4th-seeded Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan eased into the semifinal of the tournament after beating Indian Prajnesh Gunneswaran in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.



Another representative of Kazakhstan Dmitry Popko was eliminated from the tournament by top seed Yoshihito Nishioka from Japan 2-6, 4-6.



Nedovyesov is set to take on the Japanese in the semis.