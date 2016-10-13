Kazakh Nedovyesov stunned by wildcard in Tashkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan crashed out of the ATP Challenger in Tashkent this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Nedovyesov was toppled by Uzbek wildcard Sanjar Fayziev in the second round of the tournament.



It should be noted that the Kazakhstani easily won the first set 6-0, but succumbed to the Uzbek tennis player in the next two 6-7, 3-6.



Fayziev will vie against 5th-seeded Russian Konstantin Kravchuk in the next round.



The prize fund of the tournament totals $125,000.