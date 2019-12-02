‘Kazakh Nightingale’ Bibigul Tulegenova to celebrate her 90th anniversary at Astana Opera

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On December 3, a legendary opera singer, Hero of Socialist Labor, People’s Artist of the USSR, USSR State Prize laureate Bibigul Akhmetovna Tulegenova will celebrate her anniversary on the Astana Opera stage. Numerous admirers are looking forward to the meeting with the iconic singer, the press service of Astana Opera informs.

Exquisite lyric coloratura soprano Bibigul Tulegenova’s pupils and Astana Opera Soloists – Honoured Artist of Kazakhstan Zhannat Baktai, Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Saltanat Akhmetova, Zhamilya Jarkimbayeva, Dina Khamzina, Medet Chotabayev Meir Bainesh, Zhanat Shybykbayev, Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Honoured Artist of Bashkortostan Alfiya Karimova, Gulzhanat Sapakova, Yelena Nizamutdinova, Guldana Aldadosova and many others will create heartwarming atmosphere of the evening. The guest of the concert will be this year’s Grand Prix winner of the Bibigul Tulegenova Competition, a remarkable tenor, an internationally acclaimed singer Cosimo Oreste (Italy).

The performance of the People’s Artist of the USSR Bibigul Tulegenova will be a gift to the audience.

«The love of my admirers has always been the greatest appreciation of my work. Therefore, I have a tremendous responsibility to them, and I consider this concert a report to the dear to my heart listeners. On this day, the Astana Opera soloists will take the stage with me. Many of them are laureates of my competition, which celebrated its tenth anniversary this year,» Bibigul Tulegenova said.

The evening will also feature exciting ballet performances by Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Gaukhar Usina, Anel Rustemova, Tair Gatauov, international competitions laureates Olzhas Tarlanov, Nazira Zayetova, Bostan Kozhabekov, Sultanbek Gumar.

The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, Choir and Ballet Company. Conductors – Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin, Arman Urazgaliyev. Chief Choirmaster – Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov. The Artistic Director of the Ballet Company – People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova. Director – Natalya Kagadiy.

The program includes arias from operas by Kazakh and foreign composers, folk songs, art songs, orchestral and choreographic numbers.

This recital will be the artists’ musical gift to the great singer.

The concert will begin at 07:00pm.