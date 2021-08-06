EN
    12:06, 06 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Niyazbekov lost in Olympics freestyle quarterfinals

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani freestyle wrestler Daulet Niyazbekov had his second bout at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games underway in Tokyo, Kazinform reports referring to the official website of the Games.

    The bout vs three-time world champion Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan ended 9:1.

    Notably, the Kazakh wrestler still has a chance to vie for a medal. If Aliyev gets through to the final Niyazbekov will compete in the consolation round.

    As earlier reported, another Kazakh wrestler Alisher Yergali was also defeated in the men’s 97kg 1/4 finals.

    In total, Kazakhstan pocketed seven bronze medals - two bronze medals in weightlifting, two in boxing, one in judo, one in wrestling and one in karate.

    The 2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tokyo Olympics
