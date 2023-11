Kazakh Niyazymbetov to meet British Buatsi in men’s boxing semi-final - Rio 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Adilbek Niyazymbetov fighting in up to 81 kg category is going to meet Joshua Buatsi from Great Britain in men's boxing semi-final at Rio 2016 Olympics.

Earlier, in a quarter-final, Buatsi won over Algerian Abdelhafid Benshabla (3:0), while in a 1/8 final he had defeated Elshod Rasulov from Uzbekistan.

Joshua Buatsi originates from Ghana, but represents the British national team. His main achievement is a bronze medal at the Europe 2015 Championships.



In the quarter-final round, Niyazymbetov defeated Teymur Mammadov from Azerbaijan on points - 3:0 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) and advanced to the semi-final stage.