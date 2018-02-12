Kazakh NOC congratulates freestyle skier Galysheva on moguls bronze

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan Timur Kulibayev congratulated freestyle skier Yulia Galysheva on winning the historic bronze at the PyeongChang Olympics, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee.

"On behalf of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan, on behalf of Kazakhstani fans and on my own behalf I would like to congratulate you on winning the bronze medal at the 23rd Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang.



Millions of Kazakhstanis have witnessed your extraordinary performance along the world's best freestyle skiers. The Olympic medal is a well-deserved reward for years of training. I wholeheartedly congratulate you and your coach and entire Team Kazakhstan.



I am confident that your achievement will go down into the Olympic history of our country and will promote the development of sports in Kazakhstan!" Kulibayev's congratulatory message reads.



He also wished Yulia good health, success and more victories in the future.



After capturing the moguls bronze, Galysheva told Kazinform correspondent that she wants to congratulate the entire Kazakhstan on the first medal of the national team in PyeongChang.



"I would like to thank all of my fans and family! I still can't get over the fact that I won. I'm beyond excited and happy," the bronze medalist said.







